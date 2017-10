If you love spiky humor, quick wit, and brutal honesty, this is the book club for you! We are taking book discussions across the street to Nabeel’s Café to enjoy food and fun.

"Still Foolin' Em"- Billy Crystal

Hilarious and heartfelt observations on aging from one of America’s favorite comedians as he turns 65, and a look back at a remarkable career.

For more information visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.