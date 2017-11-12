Books-A-Million Presents Joy Mangano at The Wright Center at Samford Univer...

Joy Mangano, the world-renowned inventor, entrepreneur and creative visionary, will release her first book, INVENTING JOY this November. Books-A-MIllion presents Joy Mangano for a special book signing event and discussion of her new book at The Wright Center, Samford University Campus on Sunday, November 12th beginning at 2pm (CT).

Reserve your spot by purchasing through Eventbrite. A pre-order of the new book is included in your ticket price. Ticketholders will receive a personalized copy of the book and an opportunity to meet Joy at the conclusion of the event.