Book Signing with Local Author Lauren Denton

Google Calendar - Book Signing with Local Author Lauren Denton - 2017-07-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Book Signing with Local Author Lauren Denton - 2017-07-13 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Book Signing with Local Author Lauren Denton - 2017-07-13 18:30:00 iCalendar - Book Signing with Local Author Lauren Denton - 2017-07-13 18:30:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us as we welcome Homewood resident and author Lauren Denton as she discusses her debut novel, The Hideaway. In addition to her fiction, she writes a monthly newspaper column in the Homewood Star about life, faith, and how funny (and hard) it is to be a parent. Books will be available for purchase, and a signing will take place after the program.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Google Calendar - Book Signing with Local Author Lauren Denton - 2017-07-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Book Signing with Local Author Lauren Denton - 2017-07-13 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Book Signing with Local Author Lauren Denton - 2017-07-13 18:30:00 iCalendar - Book Signing with Local Author Lauren Denton - 2017-07-13 18:30:00

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full June issue