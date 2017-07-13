Join us as we welcome Homewood resident and author Lauren Denton as she discusses her debut novel, The Hideaway. In addition to her fiction, she writes a monthly newspaper column in the Homewood Star about life, faith, and how funny (and hard) it is to be a parent. Books will be available for purchase, and a signing will take place after the program.
Book Signing with Local Author Lauren Denton
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map