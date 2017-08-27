Book signing with Holocaust Survivor Max Steinmetz & Co-Author Amy McDonald

In his penetrating memoir, we witness the Holocaust through the eyes of Max Steinmetz, who was a teenager during World War II. With great clarity, Max recounts the three years of confinement in ghettos and five concentration camps. During this horrific experience, Max was the only one to survive amongst his family. Max’s story of survival in the face of unspeakable evil and cruelty is not only the story of an incredible individual who defied the odds, but it is also the story of the endurance and triumph of the human spirit. Books will be available for purchase, and a signing will take place after the program.