Holler & Dash in Homewood is celebrating the happiest of hours with Biscuits and Brews on Tuesday, May 30 from 5-7pm. Grab a friend (or two), kickback and pay tribute to the south in a fresh way with curated pairings of Holler & Dash’s signature biscuits alongside craft beer, wine and house made sodas. Tickets are available upon arrival for $20 and include three pairings along with a special tasting glass to take home.