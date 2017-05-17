The Birmingham Ride of Silence will start behind The Cahaba Cycles in Homewood at 7:00. This will be a slow roll ride with max speed of 12 mph for approx. 9 miles. There will be a police escort. The ride will roll down Highway 31 for a short distance, then on Lakeshore Drive, then back through Homewood/Edgewood. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to ride. Please note that any rider must be able to maintain 12 mph to be included in the police escort. Lets honor those injured or killed and also raise awareness for bicycles and our need for better cycling amenities and infrastructure. Also join everyone at Dave's Pizza afterwards for some pizza and beverages to celebrate our wonderful cycling community!

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/124322138127567/