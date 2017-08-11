Calling all Birmingham foodies – the eighth annual Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) 2017 will be held Friday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 20 with more than 70 restaurants set to participate in celebration of our city’s acclaimed culinary culture and love of local.

BRW offers incentives for Birmingham-area residents to revisit their favorite restaurants or to experience recently opened venues for the first time. During the 10 days of BRW, restaurants will offer special two and/or three-course prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus for $5, $10, $20, $30 or $40 per person. Several menus will also include beer and/or wine flight components, brunch offerings and other drink specials. Don’t miss out on this awesome opportunity to experience Birmingham’s unique and thriving culinary scene!

For more information about BRW 2017 and its events, visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com.