Homewood Theatre — started by Kyle Bass, Dana Porter and Amy Johnson — has announced its 2017-18 season, and Bass said they plan to continue their shows with more variety than a traditional theater.

It begins with Bill Bugg and Friends, a piano bar-style performance of classic hits Aug. 24-26.

Bass said this season will include opportunities for open casting in the latter half of the season. In response to requests from attendees of last year’s shows, there are now season tickets. A reserved seat to all four 2017-2018 shows is $60, or a $100 member ticket includes an invitation to each show’s opening night reception and a Homewood Theater T-shirt.

For more information, visit homewoodtheatre.com or call 873-1816.