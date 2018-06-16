Beyond the Basics – Android Smartphones: Intermediate Workshop

Noon to 1 p.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Large Auditorium. If you’ve mastered the basics and want to elevate your smartphone know how, this intermediate workshop is for you and includes maps, voice dictation and photos. Register by calling 866-591-8105 or online at aarp.cvent.com/tekbirm.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
