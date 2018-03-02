Betsy Ross: did she create the American flag?

to Google Calendar - Betsy Ross: did she create the American flag? - 2018-03-02 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Betsy Ross: did she create the American flag? - 2018-03-02 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Betsy Ross: did she create the American flag? - 2018-03-02 13:00:00 iCalendar - Betsy Ross: did she create the American flag? - 2018-03-02 13:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

OLLI Greater Birmingham presents Richard Rhone, retired history instructor and popular story teller is helping us celebrate Women's History Month, starting with the details of the life of Betsy Ross. Betsy was a flag maker for the Pennsylvania navy. According to family tradition, upon a visit from Gen. George Washington in 1776, Betsy convinced him to change the 6 pointed star he had sketched to a 5 pointed one by demonstrating that it was easier and speedier to cut the latter. This is part of a series "Revolting Women" popular Richard Rhone is teaching for us.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning
2053486482
to Google Calendar - Betsy Ross: did she create the American flag? - 2018-03-02 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Betsy Ross: did she create the American flag? - 2018-03-02 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Betsy Ross: did she create the American flag? - 2018-03-02 13:00:00 iCalendar - Betsy Ross: did she create the American flag? - 2018-03-02 13:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

February 2018