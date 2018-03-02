Betsy Ross: did she create the American flag?

OLLI Greater Birmingham presents Richard Rhone, retired history instructor and popular story teller is helping us celebrate Women's History Month, starting with the details of the life of Betsy Ross. Betsy was a flag maker for the Pennsylvania navy. According to family tradition, upon a visit from Gen. George Washington in 1776, Betsy convinced him to change the 6 pointed star he had sketched to a 5 pointed one by demonstrating that it was easier and speedier to cut the latter. This is part of a series "Revolting Women" popular Richard Rhone is teaching for us.