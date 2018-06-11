OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) George Keller, Assistant Dean and Chair, Howard College of the Arts and Sciences, Samford University will explore the basics of vaccine response, types of vaccines and the diseases they protect against. as well as how vaccines are made. Answers to your questions; are the benefits worth the risks? OLLI catalog www.ollibham.org
The Benefits and Risks of Vaccines
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
Upcoming Events