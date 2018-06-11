The Benefits and Risks of Vaccines

to Google Calendar - The Benefits and Risks of Vaccines - 2018-06-11 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Benefits and Risks of Vaccines - 2018-06-11 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Benefits and Risks of Vaccines - 2018-06-11 13:30:00 iCalendar - The Benefits and Risks of Vaccines - 2018-06-11 13:30:00

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) George Keller, Assistant Dean and Chair, Howard College of the Arts and Sciences, Samford University will explore the basics of vaccine response, types of vaccines and the diseases they protect against. as well as how vaccines are made. Answers to your questions; are the benefits worth the risks? OLLI catalog www.ollibham.org

Info
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
205 348 6482
to Google Calendar - The Benefits and Risks of Vaccines - 2018-06-11 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Benefits and Risks of Vaccines - 2018-06-11 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Benefits and Risks of Vaccines - 2018-06-11 13:30:00 iCalendar - The Benefits and Risks of Vaccines - 2018-06-11 13:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

June 2018