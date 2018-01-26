Sara Berry and Juanita Floyd discuss their children’s book, “The Summer of 1969” about racism, love and friendship from Tupelo, Mississippi. Meet others in our city creating ways to make a difference in unifying with their gifts. Learn about the opportunities, products and services in our community.
Beacon People Coffee and Storytelling event
2817 Central Ave. 2817 Central Ave., Homewood, Alabama 35209
2817 Central Ave. 2817 Central Ave., Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Upcoming Events