Beacon People and Kanzi are teaming up to provide a uniting opportunity in January as we reflect on the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and celebrate his message of hope and change.
Who? Anyone who wants to be a part of creating unity in Birmingham and beyond.
What?
- A Beacon People Coffee and Story Telling event. You will be so encouraged by Sara Berry and Juanita Floyd who have written a children's book called The Summer of 1969 about racism, love and friendship from Tupelo, MS. (All are invited!)
- A chance to meet others in our city creating ways to make a difference in unifying with their gifts. We will have promo tables set up for you to learn about the opportunities/products/services in our community. We hope to gain exposure for these amazing groups doing amazing things that many may not know of.
When? 10-11am on Friday, January 26th
Where? Kanzi in Homewood. 2817 Central Ave, Homewood, AL 35209 (near Little Donkey)
Why? Let's gather to be the change we want to see....together.
We believe one day when you Google "Birmingham" you will have to go deep into your search before finding anything on the unfortunate Summer of 1969 other than the stories of redemption.
Website: http://beaconpeople.org/new-events/2018/1/26/beacon-people-birmingham-january-event