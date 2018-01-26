Beacon People and Kanzi are teaming up to provide a uniting opportunity in January as we reflect on the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and celebrate his message of hope and change.

Who? Anyone who wants to be a part of creating unity in Birmingham and beyond.​

What?

A Beacon People Coffee and Story Telling event. You will be so encouraged by Sara Berry and Juanita Floyd who have written a children's book called The Summer of 1969 about racism, love and friendship from Tupelo, MS. (All are invited!)​ ​

A chance to meet others in our city creating ways to make a difference in unifying with their gifts. We will have promo tables set up for you to learn about the opportunities/products/services in our community. We hope to gain exposure for these amazing groups doing amazing things that many may not know of.​

When? 10-11am on Friday, January 26th

Where? Kanzi in Homewood. 2817 Central Ave, Homewood, AL 35209 (near Little Donkey)​

Why?​ Let's gather to be the change we want to see....together.

We believe one day when you Google "Birmingham"​ you will have to go deep into your search before finding anything on the unfortunate Summer of 1969 other than the stories of redemption.

Website: http://beaconpeople.org/new-events/2018/1/26/beacon-people-birmingham-january-event