1918 Catering LLC. will host its annual ‘BBQ and View’ July 4th family event from 5 – 10 pm at its Homewood-based headquarters on 197 Vulcan Road (across from Sears). Families are invited to bring their lawn chairs and appetites to enjoy a safe and kid-friendly environment to watch the highly-anticipated “Thunder on the Mountain” Vulcan fireworks display.

Gates open at 4:30 pm and FREE parking is available. Admission is $10 for adults and FREE for children 15 and under. The Kids’ Zone will have unlimited and FREE activities for children including inflatable attractions and face painting.

An ice cream truck will also be on location. Adults can enjoy our DJ and live music from local contemporary Jazz group, Official Clutch Band, who will perform at 6:30 pm. 1918 Catering will fire up the grill and offer their famous barbecue and beverages for patrons to purchase. For more information and interviews, contact Jason Brown at (205) 260- 7515 or 1918cateringpressinfo@gmail.com.