in the Large Auditorium. This informational workshop is geared toward high school students and parents who are overwhelmed with the college application process. Admission counselors from several local colleges and universities will be present to answer questions. No registration required. For more information, please contact Judith Wright at 332-6622 or at jrwright@bham.lib.al.us.
The Road to College
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Health & Wellness
Upcoming Events