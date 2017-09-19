The Road to College

Google Calendar - The Road to College - 2017-09-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Road to College - 2017-09-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Road to College - 2017-09-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Road to College - 2017-09-19 18:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

 in the Large Auditorium. This informational workshop is geared toward high school students and parents who are overwhelmed with the college application process. Admission counselors from several local colleges and universities will be present to answer questions. No registration required. For more information, please contact Judith Wright at 332-6622 or at jrwright@bham.lib.al.us.

