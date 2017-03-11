Author Kaylon Andrea announces release of new novel on family life

Author Kaylon Andrea announces the nationwide release of her thought-provoking new novel on family life, “After the Affair: Consider the Consequences.”

A common situation or a growing epidemic is the tale of a blended family. “After the Affair,” which is a book about love, trust and forgiveness, is a novel of a young woman who found out as an adult that she was the family secret. Andrea makes no excuse for an absent father, needed or not. Whether or not he knew he was the father or not would be proven irrelevant and irresponsible. Filled with issues of hatred and anger and fueled by dishonesty and betrayal, “After the Affair” will serve as an eye opener to people who ruin their families by keeping secrets.

Andrea, who is an author and motivational speaker, was born and raised in Birmingham.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Kaylon Andre’a at 205-586-2728 or emailkaylonthevoice@gmail.com. The book is available in hardback and softback via Paypal at https://www.paypal.com /cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick& hosted_button_id=536HKWUR3ZKVE .