Buddy Wade Memorial golf tournament

This year, the Homewood Athletic Foundation is once again hosting a golf tournament to help fundraise for its initiatives.

The Buddy Wade Memorial tournament will be Sept. 19 at the Oxmoor Valley golf course off of Sunbelt Parkway. The tournament will be a golf scramble that kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., and the tournament will last until 1:30 p.m.

The Homewood Athletic Foundation aims to enhance the experience of student athletes by providing funding through grant applications made by Homewood sports programs. These grants can go toward items not provided by the programs at Homewood High School and Homewood Middle School.

The cost to participate is $150 for an individual or $500 for a four-player team, and there are sponsorship packages available, including Red Sponsor for $2,000 or Blue Sponsor for $1,000.

For more information, or to register, go to homewoodaf.org or contact event organizer Rusty Sansing at 410-9753 or wdsjr69@hotmail.com.

An online registration form is available, and checks can be registered to The Homewood Athletic Foundation at P.O. Box 59085, Birmingham, AL 35259.