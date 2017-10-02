Animal Allies

to Google Calendar - Animal Allies - 2017-10-02 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Animal Allies - 2017-10-02 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Animal Allies - 2017-10-02 16:00:00 iCalendar - Animal Allies - 2017-10-02 16:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Animal Allies is a service club for teens dedicated to raising the community’s awareness on animal-welfare issues. Teens that have a passion for helping animals are encouraged to attend. 

For more information visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
to Google Calendar - Animal Allies - 2017-10-02 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Animal Allies - 2017-10-02 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Animal Allies - 2017-10-02 16:00:00 iCalendar - Animal Allies - 2017-10-02 16:00:00

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full September issue