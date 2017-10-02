Animal Allies is a service club for teens dedicated to raising the community’s awareness on animal-welfare issues. Teens that have a passion for helping animals are encouraged to attend.
For more information visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Animal Allies is a service club for teens dedicated to raising the community’s awareness on animal-welfare issues. Teens that have a passion for helping animals are encouraged to attend.
For more information visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
The Homewood Star LLC