Osher Lifelong Learning Inst. (OLLI). Helen Pruet, Ret History Instructor, presents a survey look at the ancient world: almost 4,000 years of history including many firsts: 1st cIvilization, writing system, empire, law code, use of iron to name just a few. For more details and catalog www.ollibham.org
Ancient World History Survey: the Mesopotamia
Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd. , Birmingham, Alabama 35213
