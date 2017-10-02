Ancient World History Survey: the Mesopotamia

to Google Calendar - Ancient World History Survey: the Mesopotamia - 2017-10-02 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ancient World History Survey: the Mesopotamia - 2017-10-02 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ancient World History Survey: the Mesopotamia - 2017-10-02 10:30:00 iCalendar - Ancient World History Survey: the Mesopotamia - 2017-10-02 10:30:00

Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd. , Birmingham, Alabama 35213

Osher Lifelong Learning Inst. (OLLI). Helen Pruet, Ret History Instructor, presents a survey look at the ancient world: almost 4,000 years of history including many firsts: 1st cIvilization, writing system, empire, law code, use of iron to name just a few. For more details and catalog www.ollibham.org

Info
Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd. , Birmingham, Alabama 35213 View Map
Education & Learning
205 348 6482
to Google Calendar - Ancient World History Survey: the Mesopotamia - 2017-10-02 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ancient World History Survey: the Mesopotamia - 2017-10-02 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ancient World History Survey: the Mesopotamia - 2017-10-02 10:30:00 iCalendar - Ancient World History Survey: the Mesopotamia - 2017-10-02 10:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full September issue