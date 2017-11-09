American Chamber Players

to Google Calendar - American Chamber Players - 2017-11-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - American Chamber Players - 2017-11-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - American Chamber Players - 2017-11-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - American Chamber Players - 2017-11-09 19:30:00

Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229

“An extraordinarily talented group who play beautifully together… They have established standards of chamber music performance equal to any in the world.” - The Washington Post “They appealed to the heart and the head, offering a warm, seductively luxurious sound and an impressive precision and unity of purpose.” - The New York Times Presented by the Birmingham Chamber Music Society

Info
Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
205-726-2853
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - American Chamber Players - 2017-11-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - American Chamber Players - 2017-11-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - American Chamber Players - 2017-11-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - American Chamber Players - 2017-11-09 19:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full August issue