America's Wild West: The Truth and the Legend

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Every Tues. in June OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Popular retired history instructor will hold us in thrall as he describes some of the significant characters and events that truly define America's Wild West. America has always been fascinated by the West....what's over the next hill, the next valley, the river over there, those faraway mountains where the sun sets? The adventures were often frightening, but that fright and overcoming fear was part of the adventure. Come share the adventure. See OLLI Birmingham catalog at www.bhamolli,org

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
205 348 6482
