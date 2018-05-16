AMA Birmingham May Signature Series Luncheon

The American Marketing Association (AMA) – Birmingham Chapter is excited to welcome William L. Koleszar, Chief Marketing Officer for American Family Care (AFC), as the keynote speaker for its May Signature Series Luncheon. Koleszar will discuss how AFC uses data, technology and incentives to fulfill its brand promise.

The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, May 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harbert Center downtown. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with marketing professionals and industry thought-leaders as well as gain exclusive insight into how AFC connects its core values to its brand.

Anyone is welcome to join AMA for this professional development and networking opportunity. Tickets range in price from $15 to $35 and include lunch. Student tickets are available for just $15, AMA member tickets cost $25 and non-AMA member tickets are $35. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at https://amabirmingham.org/.