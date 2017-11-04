Alzheimer's of Central Alabama Walking to Remember

Riverchase Galleria 2000 Riverchase Galleria , Homewood, Alabama 35244

Join Alzheimer's of Central Alabama for the annual Walking to Remember.  Walk in honor or memory of a loved one and support our work and mission to help those with dementia and the ones who care for them.  All proceeds support local services, education, advocacy and research.

Info
Health & Wellness
