All Souls' Memorial Rosary

In honor of the All Souls' feast day, the Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of Sorrows in Homewood will conduct the twelfth annual Memorial Rosary on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. The memorial rosary will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and presided by Rev. Wilfred Emeh. A brief homily, sacred hymns and the memorial list of names from across area will be part of this rosary service. The Knights of Columbus will assist those attending in having their beloved deceased names inscribed in the Knights of Columbus Perpetual Memorial Book. This event is for everyone in the Birmingham/Homewood area, not just Catholics or members of the Knights of Columbus.

For more information, please contact Bill Lang at bill.lang@pchresorts.com.