All Souls' Memorial Rosary

Google Calendar - All Souls' Memorial Rosary - 2017-11-05 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - All Souls' Memorial Rosary - 2017-11-05 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All Souls' Memorial Rosary - 2017-11-05 16:00:00 iCalendar - All Souls' Memorial Rosary - 2017-11-05 16:00:00

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church 1728 Oxmoor Road , Homewood, Alabama 35209

In honor of the All Souls' feast day, the Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of Sorrows in Homewood will conduct the twelfth annual Memorial Rosary on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. The memorial rosary will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and presided by Rev. Wilfred Emeh. A brief homily, sacred hymns and the memorial list of names from across area will be part of this rosary service. The Knights of Columbus will assist those attending in having their beloved deceased names inscribed in the Knights of Columbus Perpetual Memorial Book. This event is for everyone in the Birmingham/Homewood area, not just Catholics or members of the Knights of Columbus.

For more information, please contact Bill Lang at bill.lang@pchresorts.com.  

Info
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church 1728 Oxmoor Road , Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Google Calendar - All Souls' Memorial Rosary - 2017-11-05 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - All Souls' Memorial Rosary - 2017-11-05 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All Souls' Memorial Rosary - 2017-11-05 16:00:00 iCalendar - All Souls' Memorial Rosary - 2017-11-05 16:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Nov2017