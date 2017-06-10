Adult Rowing Classes

Beautiful Lake Purdy is a fantastic place to row, and rowing is the sport that provides a full-body cardio AND resistance workout! Sign up for the class to learn, then join Lake Purdy Rowing Association (a 501c3 promoting rowing in Birmingham) to enjoy the sport year-round. The 6-session classes are scheduled on Tuesday evenings and weekend mornings over a 2-week period to accommodate your work schedule. You must attend all 6 sessions to pass the course.

JUNE CLASS: Sat. June 10 3-6pm, Sun. June 11 8-10am, Tues. June 13 6-8pm, Sat. June 17 8-10am, Sun. June 18 8-10am, Tues. June 20 6-8pm.

JULY CLASS: Sat. July 15 3-6pm, Sun. July 16 8-10am, Tues. July 18 6-8pm, Sat. July 22 8-10am, Sun. July 23 8-10am, Tues. July 25 6-8pm.

$150 for the 6-session class. Preregistration is required at http://www.lakepurdyrowing.org/home