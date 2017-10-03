Abigail Adams

Osher Lifelong Learning Inst. (OLLI) Richard Rhone, Retired History Inst. (and very Popular and entertaining speaker) presents one of our most influential women: lacking in formal education she possessed a superior intellect and she expressed her opinions about politics, religion, education and the place of women in the new America. Research in the last few decades and over 2,000 letters her grandson saved show how astute a politician she was, and her influence over her husband John Adams and our country. For more details and our catalog see: www.olllibham.org