AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross

The AARP Smart Driver Course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation’s first and largest refresher course designed specifically for older drivers. Those who complete the course may be eligible for an automobile insurance discount for up to 3 years. Participants should check with their insurance company for possible discounts. Registration required. AARP members $15.00, non-members $20.00. To register, call Joe Ross at (205) 823-7067.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
