AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross

to Google Calendar - AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross - 2017-07-01 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross - 2017-07-01 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross - 2017-07-01 09:30:00 iCalendar - AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross - 2017-07-01 09:30:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

July 1: AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 102 (Lower Level). The nation’s first and largest refresher course designed specifically for older drivers. Those who complete the course may be eligible for an automobile insurance discount for up to three years. Participants should check with their insurance company for possible discounts. Registration required. AARP members $15, non-members $20. To register, call Joe Ross at 823-7067.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map

Education & Learning

to Google Calendar - AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross - 2017-07-01 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross - 2017-07-01 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross - 2017-07-01 09:30:00 iCalendar - AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross - 2017-07-01 09:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full June issue