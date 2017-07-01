July 1: AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 102 (Lower Level). The nation’s first and largest refresher course designed specifically for older drivers. Those who complete the course may be eligible for an automobile insurance discount for up to three years. Participants should check with their insurance company for possible discounts. Registration required. AARP members $15, non-members $20. To register, call Joe Ross at 823-7067.