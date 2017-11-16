A Taste of Culinard

Virginia College Birmingham Location 488 Palisades Blvd., Homewood, Alabama 35209

Virginia College in Birmingham is pleased to announce its upcoming event, A Taste of Culinard.

The event is free and open to the public as the community is invited to experience Thanksgiving cooking demonstrations and sample delicious holiday dishes prepared by students and instructors from Culinard, the Culinary Institute of Virginia College.

Culinard students and instructors will be providing cooking demonstrations for the following Thanksgiving favorites: roasted turkey and gravy, classic bread dressing, brussels sprouts with bacon, cranberry orange relish, sweet potato casserole and pumpkin bread with maple glaze.

The event will also feature a food drive benefiting a local food pantry as well as prize drawings for which guests over the age of 18 can enter to win prizes such as a HoneyBaked Ham gift card.

To make a reservation, visit https://goo.gl/forms/V5IHoGKh63Iqv9Vj2.

Virginia College Birmingham Location 488 Palisades Blvd., Homewood, Alabama 35209
