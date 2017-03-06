Raising Awareness of Opioid Addiction

Free event and film showing. This event is presented by the FBI Birmingham Citizens Academy Alumni Association, the Birmingham Division of the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

This program contains STRONG language, INTENSE content and GRAPHIC images. Viewer discretion is advised.

The purpose of this film and panel discussion is to raise awareness of drug abuse and the profound downward spiral that can be caused by opiate addiction. The film content has been provided by actual people who abused opiates or whose children abused opiates. The objectives of the panel discussion are to interact with the community about the content covered in the film and to integrate ideas to be proactive in the fight against drug abuse.

Registration for the event is here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chasing-the-dragon-special-program-tickets-31517309120