Dr. Paul Perry and James Belyue had a vision in July of 1978 and opened his practice. Dr. Perry passed away in May 2008 and Dr. Belyue has retired locally. The practice has grown from a single physician to nine practicing physicians today. One of the original partners that joined is Dr. Lance Radbill he continues to practice today and will be the speaker for the event.

For more info, email smorrison@obgynsouth.com.