Throw on your best green and raise a pint for Birmingham’s 34th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, which will take place in Five Points South on Saturday, March 17 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.! The procession, led by Mayor Randall Woodfin, the 2018 Parade Marshall, and the Ian Sturrock Memorial Pipe Band, will make its way through Five Points South and end at Cobb Lane. Bring the kiddos to experience the expanded Chick-fil-A Lucky Zone, including Irish dancing groups, face painting, bounce houses, Birmingham Police and Fire Department exhibits and more from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, kids are encouraged to participate in the United Way Bike Rodeo by decorating their bikes with green decor and riding in the parade. For more information about the parade, route, food and drink specials and more, visit http://bit.ly/2DRPqIl.

And the fun doesn’t have to end after the parade – celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Five Points South all day long! From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. dine, enjoy drink specials from Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey and Guinness and listen to live Irish music in the festive, St. Patrick’s Day-themed atmospheres of participating Five Points South restaurants, venues and bars.

More information about the St. Patrick’s Celebration and events can be found at http://bit.ly/FPSStPats2018.