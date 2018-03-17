34th Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day Event and Silent Auction

Join your friends and neighbors at the Exceptional Foundation for a fun and tasty breakfast that benefits children in our backyard and in the greater Birmingham area. Tickets for the Pancake Day Event are only $5 and will be available at the door. For advance tickets, or to become a sponsor, contact Heather Cover at hcover@bham.lib.al.us. Community support has allowed the Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook to raise money for projects such as Key Club college scholarships and YMCA camp scholarships, and given us the opportunity to work with groups such Children's Hospital of Alabama and The Exceptional Foundation to make a real difference in the lives of children. 100% of proceeds are returned to local children's charities and an established 501(c)3 foundation administrates the funds.