19th and 20th Century Short Stories

OLLI of Greater Birmingham. Bob Lipman, retired poetry and short story instructor will discuss the seven key elements common to the structure of short stories over the 5 week program. Stories by famed writers, including Katherine Mansfield, Edgar Allen Poe, O'Henry, Shirley Jackson, Guy de Maupassant, Alphonse Daudet, Hans Christian Anderson and Kurt Vonnegut will be enhanced by meaningful videos pertinent to the plots. For more details see the Olli of Greater Birmingham Catalog: www.bhamolli.org