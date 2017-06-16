15th annual garage sale

For the 15th year, Shades Valley Lutheran Church is hosting an indoor garage sale.

The sale is at the church, filling the fellowship hall with overflow into several classrooms. This year’s garage sale is June 16-17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 720 Shades Creek Parkway in Homewood, across from the Macy’s end of Brookwood Village.

The garage sale is sponsored by not only the Shades Valley Lutheran Church senior high youth group but also the senior high youth group of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.

“[The garage sale] helps pay for their 10-day service week mission trip to West Virginia,” said Marcia Giordano, director of church family ministry at Shades Valley Lutheran Church. “We will be working with the Appalachian Service Project repairing homes in coal mining country where the floods of 2016 hit. The average income is $23,000 in the area and unemployment is around 20 percent plus.”

Shoppers at the garage sale can find tools, clothes, furniture, books, crafts, housewares, jewelry, small appliances, antiques, electronics, yard items, bikes, a bumper pool table, file cabinets, bookshelves, baby items, toys, picture frames and more, Giordano said.