For Dr. Beth Malizia at Alabama Fertility Specialists, providing her patients with a sense of understanding can be the most important part of her job. The road to a baby can sometimes be difficult, Malizia said, but less so with the right support.

After graduating from Cornell with her undergraduate degree with honors and working for a brief stint on Wall Street, Malizia quickly learned she didn’t want to sit behind a desk. She wanted to help people. She decided to pursue medicine and attended UNC - Chapel Hill for medical school and then completed her residency in OB-GYN at UAB.

Dr. Malizia soon began having an interest not just in pregnancy, but the conception of pregnancy. After working as a resident at UAB, she went to pursue a fellowship in Boston at one of the largest fertility centers in the US. “I really loved being involved with all aspects of reproductive care,” she said.

Even though neither her nor her husband are from Birmingham, they ended up here after training, knowing that the city was a good place to live and raise their children.

In Boston, she worked at a large fertility center that did thousands of cycles a year, she said, which provided her with the perfect training. In Birmingham, she works for a private practice, which enables her to be more closely involved with a couple from start to finish along their fertility journey.

“Individual care and the ability to make changes based on what specific patients want and need medically is my favorite part,” she said. Dr. Malizia said she is happy to see patients at any point in their evaluation of fertility, whether they have not yet started trying or have been trying for years.

