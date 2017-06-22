Chamber’s annual Sidewalk Sale to line streets of downtown Homewood

× Expand Staff photo. Homewood’s annual Sidewalk Sale is set to return at the end of this month.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce will once again host the annual Sidewalk Sale along downtown Homewood. This year’s event takes place July 29 and begins depending on each individual shop’s store hours, with the majority of stores being open by 10 a.m.

Throughout the day, merchants will line the streets in front of their stores with discounted merchandise. All merchandise will be up to 75 percent off, with discounts varying with each store.

“The Sidewalk Sale allows local businesses to clear out some of their summer inventory before back-to-school shopping starts at the beginning of August,” said Sarah Anne Elliot from the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, “and it encourages consumers to keep their money in Homewood.”

The event has become a fast favorite with Homewood shoppers because it gives them the opportunity to shop at some of their favorite stores at a deeply discounted price.

Updates about the event can be found on the Homewood Chamber of Commerce’s website, homewoodchamber.org, or on its Facebook page.