Your Pie closes Homewood location

× Expand Erica Techo Your Pie The Homewood location of Your Pie closed its doors on Dec. 28, 2017.

The Your Pie pizza restaurant at 1831 28th Ave. S. closed its doors on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Your Pie regional director Macon Evans said the location, which opened in 2015, was not performing as well as expected. He and franchisee Lloyd Peeples decided to close the restaurant to focus more attention on the two other Birmingham locations, which Evans said are more successful.

The two other locations are at Uptown, 2311 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd. N., and in Liberty Park, 3753 Corporate Woods Drive #113. Your Pie is based out of Georgia and sells 10-inch flat-price pizzas with unlimited toppings, as well as sides.

Evans said the fundraisers and community involvement that the Homewood restaurant participated in, including support of Homewood elementary schools, will be transferred to the Uptown location.

Learn more about the franchise at yourpie.com.