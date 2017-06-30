Women in Business: Kete Quick Cannon - Remax Southern Homes

For Kete Quick Cannon, real estate has always been a family affair. A lifelong Homewood resident, Kete grew up in the real estate business. Her parents, both successful Realtors, owned VIP Realty Company in Homewood for 35 years.

Although Kete grew up in a real estate household, she didn’t jump right into the industry. After graduating from Homewood High School, she opted to study interior design.

But in 1992 after the birth of her daughter, Kete’s parents convinced her to get her real estate license and join the family business. She quickly learned that having a background in interior design, combined with the knowledge of home sales, gave her a unique set of skills when marketing and selling homes.

“You never get a second chance to make a first impression, so before I put a client’s home on the market,” Kete said, “I go through the entire house, room by room, as well as curb appeal and the full exterior of the home. I formulate a design plan to prepare my client’s home for maximum marketability. It may be as simple as moving furniture around to give the house a more open and functional flow, updating paint colors or taking down curtains to allow more natural light into the home.

“Each home is different and requires evaluation to present it at its best. I not only create the design, I also coordinate and oversee the complete process. This is a service I offer at no charge to my clients, and I’ve seen firsthand just how valuable my design background can be,” she said.

When Kete first entered into real estate, marketing a client’s home or representing a buyer was fairly simple.

“But not today,” Kete said, “where 87 percent of all purchases are pre-purchased online. The internet, social media, YouTube and other online sources are rich environments for marketing homes. Preparing a home to sell in today’s market is crucial. The truth is most purchasers don’t want reality — they want what they see on HGTV. I stage and professionally photograph the homes I list and immediately place them on numerous websites, as well as social media sites. I don’t just put them there and walk away.

“My team is constantly working to make sure each listing is refreshed. It’s about getting my client’s home in front of as many people as possible, properly prepared and with high quality photos.”

Now over 24 years later, with more than $50 million sold just in Homewood, Kete enjoys working with her clients whether selling their home or finding the perfect new home. She has achieved many awards in real estate, but said her greatest success lies in the referrals she receives and her repeat clients.

“I am very lucky that I love what I do,” Kete said. “The best thing about my job is definitely seeing the smiles on my clients faces. Assisting them in achieving their dream is what I love about this business.”

► WHERE: 903 Montgomery Highway

► CALL: 601-4148

► WEBSITE: ketecannon.com