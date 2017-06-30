Women in Business: Diane Litsey - The Dance Foundation

Diane Litsey has been uniquely creative her entire life.

What began in her childhood as making up plays and writing songs has morphed into a passion for managing creative arts.

Litsey studied art management and began at the Dance Foundation in 1991 as the executive director. This year, she celebrates 25 years of dedication and service to this company.

The Dance Foundation is a nonprofit organization located in Homewood.

“We have our students at the center of our mission — we teach the art of dance in our studios in Homewood and with 30 partnering organizations each week.”

A goal of the Dance Foundation is to never say no to a student who wants to learn dance.

“We need funds to offer tuition assistance to families in need,” Litsey said. “We so firmly believe that dance is a foundation for life and for learning — we want our family to grow and include anyone who wants to participate.”

In her own words, Litsey’s job is to make sure everyone she works with has what he/she needs to do what they need to do.

“My goal is to be collaborative with my coworkers, explore what needs to be done and how we can improve, and then get out of their way,” she said. “I work with some extraordinary people.”

“There are moments in class or seeing a performance that take my breath away — the discoveries, joyfulness, artistry, generosity,” she said. “The students and teachers and musicians inspire me. That’s why I am still here after all these years.”

► WHERE: 1715 27th Court S.

► CALL: 870-0073

► WEB: facebook.com/thedancefoundation