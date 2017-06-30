Women in Business: Chris Collins - Homewood Antiques

Chris Collins opened Homewood Antiques & Marketplace seven years ago and, as they say, the rest is history.

Collins likes to describe her store as a one-stop shop with something for everyone. While Homewood Antiques & Marketplace continues to provide an eclectic selection of new and repurposed home furnishings and accessories, they have grown and evolved into much more. Many local, small business owners who create products from their homes and workshops are able to display them at “mini-stores” inside Homewood Antiques. The list of businesses that have these “spaces” includes many area residents who live close to her store and offer great gift items including: beautiful pottery, two different lines of candles, local honey and honey products, books from area authors, artwork, jewelry and T-shirts.

The ever-changing store has a monthly Red Balloon Sale one Saturday a month, offering storewide discounts as well as a new rewards program that allows customers the opportunity to earn points redeemable for discounts. They are active in the community and host many events benefiting their favorite charities including the WellHouse and United Abilities.

The store provides many services within the 10,000-square-foot store, including custom framing, upholstery, furniture painting and a new, full-service florist, Homewood Flowers.

Homewood Flowers delivers flowers as well as gift baskets and can provide arrangements in your own vase. They do all types of special events including weddings.

It’s worth the drive to Edgewood to visit Homewood Antiques & Marketplace to see their collection of “old, new and everything in between.”

► WHERE: 930 Oxmoor Road

► CALL: 414-9945

► WEB: homewoodantiques.com