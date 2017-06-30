Women in Business: Ashley Copeland Berkery - Ashley Copeland, Inc.

Ashley Copeland Berkery is in the business of making women look and feel beautiful, on their wedding day and everyday.

Berkery was a French teacher when she found out she was pregnant with her first child, and she knew it was time to take a new professional direction. Most importantly, she needed a flexible schedule that could fit her life — putting family first, all while still financially contributing. Combining the skills she had gained in public relations and education, Berkery launched her own event and wedding planning business, Ashley Copeland, Inc.

“I love helping brides turn their dreams and visions into a reality,” she said. “The moment I see a bride smile as she walks down the aisle and later as she takes the dance floor, I know that I have succeeded.”

Life has since been busy, and last year Berkery realized that with her second child approaching kindergarten, it was time to incorporate more than just weddings into her professional business.

“I wanted something that could complement my existing event business, be accomplished virtually anytime, anywhere, be profitable on the first month and generate residual income every month,” Berkery said.

After some research, she decided to become an independent consultant for Rodan + Fields. She has since been working on growing her businesses, sharing products with brides, family and friends. She is now modeling to her R+F team members how they, too, are able to experience time and financial freedom.

“I love what I do. I am constantly getting to share a blessing with others by either introducing them to great products or by sharing a great business opportunity,” Berkery said.

► CALL: 541-4445

► WEB: ashleycopelandinc.com