Vulcan Park getting makeover, holding community awards

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. During the Homewood Chamber Luncheon on June 20, Morgan Black, director of marketing and public relations at Vulcan Park and Museum, updated the community on happenings in the park as well as community awards.

The city of Birmingham is known for many things, one of which is the giant statue of Vulcan that sits atop the mountain. But Vulcan isn’t just a statue — it’s a local community park and museum, too.

Morgan Black, director of marketing and public relations for the park and museum, shared its role in the community during the monthly chamber luncheon on June 20.

“We’re not only here to promote the big guy, but we do a lot of things that we do to educate our local community and our visitors about our history,” she said. “We like to say that we’re really the sole comprehensive history museum in Birmingham.”

Black said that along with the iconic statue, the park and museum holds community events such as the recent 113th birthday of Vulcan. “It’s a really big, fun party,” she said. “We also have a rotating gallery exhibit room called the Linn-Henley Gallery.”

The gallery, Black said, helps fulfill the park’s mission for education and has featured different exhibits over the years. Past topics have included the history of Birmingham’s Italian community as well as the history of Five Points South. Now the gallery will be featuring “Southern Thunder: The Legacy of Alabama Auto Racing.” This exhibit will be on display until Dec. 2018.

Vulcan Park and Museum will also be hosting the highly anticipated “Thunder on the Mountain” fireworks show for the city’s July 4th celebrations. “It’s one of the most exciting events that we do I think,” Black said.

The Kiwanis Club of Birmingham is making sure Vulcan is staying as beautiful as ever, too. As a way to celebrate their 100th anniversary, the Kiwanis is sponsoring renovations for a larger portion of the park. “It’s going to be a gift to the city, and it’s going to be an incredible asset to the city of Birmingham and to our area,” Black said.

Black said the project will enhance the north slope of the park; add a plaza area; reconnect the stairwell on the north side; extend the Vulcan Trail; and install an LED-light show on Vulcan’s pedestal. Vulcan previously held a lighted torch but it was removed to maintain historical preservation, and Black said the new lighting addition will serve as a nod towards that portion of his history.

And during this year, Vulcan Park and Museum will be spearheading the fourth Vulcan Community Awards. “It was created … in order to recognize people that may or may not be recognized for the good things they’re doing in their community,” Black said. Since it was started, she said they have had hundreds of nominees.

There are five categories for the community awards: hero, servant leadership, game changer, newcomer and lifetime achievement. One nominee will be chosen for lifetime achievement and two Vulcan and two Spear recipients will be recognized in the other four categories, Black said. Post-humous nominations can also be made.

“We all know someone that could be recognized, may it be a little task they’ve completed to better our community or something grand,” Black said.

Nominations for the awards close on July 31 and can be made online at vulcan.com/the-vulcans.

The next Homewood Chamber Luncheon is on August 15 at Samford University at 11:30 a.m.