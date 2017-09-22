Two-story H&M coming to Brookwood Village

× Expand Courtesy of Brookwood Village H&M Brookwood Village A two-story H&M store is planned for Brookwood Village.

Brookwood Village announced a new retailer on their Facebook page today.

A two-story H&M store is set to open in summer 2018, according to the post. A rendering showed the store opening next to Books-A-Million, which is also two stories, and having exterior access. The Facebook post said this is "the first of many new retailers" for the mall, which has had several vacancies in its storefronts.

H&M offers men's, women's and children's clothing.