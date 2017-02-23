Trampoline park planned for Wildwood

× Expand Courtesy of Surge Trampoline Park Surge Trampoline Park A kid flips into the foam pit at Surge.

A second trampoline park is coming to Homewood this spring.

Surge Trampoline Park has announced plans to open at 120 Wildwood Parkway in March. The facility will include interconnected trampoline courts, jousting "battle beams," dodgeball and basketball games, a toddler zone, gymnastics areas, a rock wall, flying trapeze and "spinning wipeout" equipment.

Surge can accommodate individual jumpers and families as well as parties and school or church groups.

The park will join Urban Air, located at 800 Green Springs Highway, and other trampoline parks around the Birmingham area.

Visit surgebirmingham.com for more information.