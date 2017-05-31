The Maids reaches 30th anniversary

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Kathy and David Senseman Kathy and David Senseman are the owners of The Maids local franchise.

Homewood’s franchise of The Maids cleaning service will celebrate its 30th anniversary this summer.

Owners David and Kathy Senseman bought their franchise of the national brand in June 1987. At the time, David Senseman said it was one of several business ventures, and they never expected it to become their primary business, nor that running The Maids would be such a hands-on job.

Since 1987, the Sensemans’ franchise has expanded to six offices with about 200 employees, and David Senseman said they serve about 2,000 customers with 40,000 cleanings a year.

“We’re a really big maid service, but we’re a really small company,” he said. “We want [clients] to think they’re our only customer.”

While their cleaning equipment has changed over the years, David Senseman said the people aspect of the business remains the same. Due to the trust required for homeowners to allow a team of strangers into their home to clean, he said The Maids typically interviews up to 50 people to fill a single position to make sure they’re a good fit. One employee, Terrie Price, has worked for the Homewood franchise for 30 years.

“We employ the greatest people on the planet,” David Senseman said.

Kathy Senseman said they don’t have plans for any celebrations of their 30th anniversary, but they hope to keep growing in their current service areas.

“It’s a constant work in progress,” she said.

Visit maids.com/83 for information on The Maids’ Birmingham area services.