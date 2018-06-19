Symphony music director shares his story with chamber

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Carlos Izcaray Alabama Symphony Orchestra music director Carlos Izcaray speaks to the Homewood Chamber of Commerce.

Carlos Izcaray describes himself as born to be a musician. As music director of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, Izcaray said he gets to share that love of music and educate audiences across the entire state.

Izcaray, a Homewood resident of three years, spoke to the Homewood Chamber of Commerce's monthly member luncheon on June 19. The ASO is 97 years old and is the only full-time orchestra in the state, with its season running from September to June.

Izcaray was born in Venezuela, the fourth generation of a family of artists that included musicians, singers and dancers, many of whom performed in a touring group in Mexico. His father was involved in Venezuela's youth orchestras and choirs, while his mother was a singer and was involved more on the business side of musical performance.

Sharing a photo of himself as a one-year-old holding a conductor's baton, Izcaray said that "with so much music around me," it was inevitable that he would become a musician. A cellist by training, Izcaray said he never felt forced to follow in his family's path.

"I was basically grown to be an artist of some sort," he said.

Izcaray studied in the U.S. from high school through his college and post-graduate work, before conducting orchestras and playing in music competitions in South America and Europe. He got his first invitation to conduct in the U.S. in 2012, with the St. Louis Orchestra.

The ASO invited Izcaray as a guest conductor for its 2014-2015 season, while the orchestra was searching for a new music director. Izcaray said there was an immediate "magnetic" connection with both the ASO and the community.

"We really clicked," he said.

The ASO includes musicians from 19 countries, both veterans and young performers. Izcaray said there are hundreds of applicants and an intensive interview process any time a spot in the orchestra becomes available.

Izcaray told chamber members that the orchestra's repertoire spans 450 years, from classical music to show tunes, movie soundtracks and brand new compositions.

He also highlighted a few of the ASO's regular programs, including the Masterworks concert series that introduces great works of music without an intimidating or formal atmosphere. Izcaray said audience members should "just come with a pair of ears, a sense of curiosity."

Other ASO programs include the SuperPOPS! concerts, sensory-friendly performances, age-appropriate concerts for young children to teens, musical "petting zoos" to introduce children to orchestral instruments and the Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra. A new program in the upcoming season will be ASO Un-Wined, an event for young professionals to enjoy drinks, a concert and conversations about the music.

While the ASO's home is the Alys Stephens Center, Izcaray said they play in venues from Samford University and the BJCC to the Sound Edge Festival and Iron City Bar & Grill. The orchestra also tours the state to perform outside of Birmingham.

"We do it all, and that is the beauty of having a full-time orchestra," he said.

The ASO averages 100,000 concert attendees and a local economic impact of $18.2 million per season, Izcaray said. He wants to grow the ASO's community, from audience members to the board and volunteer council.

"Without the audience, it ain't a concert. It's a rehearsal," Izcaray said.

Learn more about the ASO at alabamasymphony.org.

The chamber will not have a July luncheon. Visit homewoodchamber.org for details on upcoming events.