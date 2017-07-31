Sidewalk Sale brings out community members looking for a deal

1 of 33
Layton Dudley
Sidewalk Sale
Homewood merchants participated in the 6th annual Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, July 29th. Many stores had tables and tents outside while some hosted indoors as well. Customers enjoyed discounts and free items from many locations in downtown Homewood.
Homewood merchants participated in the sixth annual Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, July 29th.
Many stores put tables and tents outside while some hosted indoor sales as well. Customers enjoyed discounts of up to 75 percent off and even some free items.
The sale began at 10 a.m. and ran all day, with sunny weather drawing a large crowd.