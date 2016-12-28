What's Cooking: Ring in a lucky New Year with a clean-eating and hearty soup

× Expand Emily Featherston New Year's Soup A New Year's soup recipe from Real & Rosemary.

Ask any Southern grandparent what you’re supposed to eat on New Year’s Day, and the answer is likely to be simple: greens and black-eyed peas.

That’s because greens and black-eyed peas are enduring symbols of good luck: “peas for pennies, greens for dollars and cornbread for gold,” as the saying goes. It’s unclear exactly where the tradition started, but anyone with roots in the South has likely heard of it.

“My grandmother always wanted us to do that,” said Jennifer Mims, co-owner of Real & Rosemary in downtown Homewood.

Real & Rosemary opened a little less than a year ago in March, but Mims said the experience still feels new.

Focused on clean, preservative-free food, the menu changes often.

“It’s been really fun each season to come up with new menu items,” Mims said.

And for the new year, Mims said it was an easy choice to bring new life to the traditional greens and peas.

“We’re excited to offer it as a soup as something a little bit different this year,” she said.

New Year’s soup is based on a hearty broth that diners can still feel good about eating.

“Even though it’s hearty, it’s still pretty light and clean,” she said.

Mims suggested pairing the soup with a slice of skillet cornbread and a glass of cabernet sauvignon for a truly cozy meal.

With recipes like the soup that are new but still familiar, Mims said she has enjoyed bringing a piece of herself to the restaurant scene in Homewood.

“I love the fact that it’s like having my house open all the time,” she said.

Real & Rosemary is at 1922 29th Ave. S. For more information, go to realandrosemary.com.

Recipe:

► 2 tablespoons olive oil

► 2 garlic cloves, minced

► ½ pound collard greens, thinly sliced

► 4 cups black-eyed peas

► 3 cups water

► 3 cups chicken broth

► ½ teaspoon hot sauce

► 1½ pounds ham, shredded

► 6 scallions, finely chopped

► 2 teaspoons white wine vinegar

► Salt and pepper, to taste

Steps:

1. In a large pot, heat olive oil over low heat.

2. Add garlic, cooking for two minutes while stirring well.

3. Add collard greens, black-eyed peas, water, chicken broth, hot sauce and salt, and bring to a boil.

4. Reduce heat and simmer until the peas are tender, about 20 to

25 minutes.

5. Add ham and cook until warmed through.

6. Remove from heat and add pepper, scallions and vinegar.

7. Optional: Serve with skillet cornbread and a glass of cabernet sauvignon.