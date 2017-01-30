Weekend fire damages Sam's Grill, neighboring businesses

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Fire at Sam's Grill Sam's Deli and Grill was closed after a fire on Jan. 28.

Police and firefighters responded Saturday evening to a fire at Sam's Deli and Grill, located at 932 Oxmoor Road in Edgewood.

Officer John Carr said first responders arrived on the scene around 5 p.m. on Jan. 28, and Oxmoor Road was closed for roughly an hour while the fire was contained. Carr said the cause is under investigation but believed to be a grease fire.

Sam's will likely be closed for a few weeks for repairs, Carr said, and adjacent businesses received some minor damage.